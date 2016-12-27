Courtesy of Instagram & Snapchat

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick spread holiday cheer at Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve bash by posing with their precious kids for an adorable photo. After a crazy 2016, the parents posed as a united front with two of their kids the a heartwarming pic. See it here!

The Kardashian-Disick brood wished everyone a very Merry Christmas with the cutest photo this past weekend. Kourtney Kardashian, 37, posted the following message on her Instagram account, “Merry Christmas from my modern family to yours!” alongside a black-and-white filtered picture of her incredibly photogenic family. It’s so nice to see that no matter what, Scott Disick and Kourtney still manage to be there for their kids. They really are a modern family!

The picture’s pose was definitely Kardashian-worthy. Kourt’s on-and-off partner Scott, 33, held 2-year-old son Reign while Kourtney had her hands full holding 7-year-old Mason, who’s getting so big! Mason ever the character made a goofy face at the camera with crossed eyes and his tongue sticking out.

After a rough year involving breakups and makeups, Kourtney and Scott seemed to be trying to put their troubles behind them and be merry for the holiday season. Kourt even went sledding with her daughter Penelope, 4, and sis Khloe, 32. The gals had an absolute ball sleighing in the sun before they got ready for Kris Jenner‘s big Christmas Eve bash on December 24.

All the Kardashians and Jenners brought out nothing short of their style best for the occasion. Kourtney stunned in an all-white crop-top ensemble, complete with a slicked back ponytail. Kourt’s sisters Kim, 36, and Khloe also looked incredible, both in gold. Kim elected for a longer dress and accessorized with a lip-ring while Khloe rocked a short golden number with a plunging neckline and long sleeves. Reign then stole the show when Khloe posted an Instagram photo of herself showering her little nephew with kisses. Too cute!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think the snap means for Kourtney and Scott’s relationship? Tell us in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.