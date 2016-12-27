Kim Kardashian & Kanye West ‘Hardly Enjoyed Themselves’ At Kris Jenner’s Christmas Party

REX/Shutterstock

Uh oh! It looks like it might not be a very bright 2017 for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on why the couple appeared to be so miserable at Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas bash.

Apparently Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 39, were just as downcast as they looked being in each other’s presence at the Kardashian/Jenner family Christmas Eve party Dec. 24. “Everything about Kim and Kanye at the Christmas party was awkward, not just that picture of them with the kids. Kim and Kanye were separate most of the evening. They hardly enjoyed themselves at all and seemed to be at the party simply out of family obligation,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The pair didn’t even bother to attend the event as a couple! Kim came earlier in the evening while Kanye showed up much later after going out to the movies. After he did get there, the two hardly interacted by numerous accounts, with Kim preferring to hang out with her sisters rather than her husband. While there were tons of photos taken at the big event, there was only one that featured the Kim and Kanye together, and they looked totally miserable as they held on to kids North, three and Saint, one.

We can understand why neither of them really wanted to be there. Kim is still recovering from her Oct. 3 armed robbery in Paris and has barely left the house since, so being around a huge crowd of people had to have been a little overwhelming. As for Kanye, he’s still recovering from an alleged breakdown that was followed by an eight-day hospitalization. But you’d think that the couple would at least play nice and put up a united front with so many people around watching their every move. The fact that they wouldn’t go near each other is another terrible sign that their marriage is in deep trouble.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kanye and Kim will end up getting divorced in 2016?

