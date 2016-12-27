Courtesy of Instagram

This is so adorable! Khloe Kardashian recently posed with a young fan, who showed her a lot of love, while at one of Tristan Thompson’s game. The fan totally knew how to win Khloe’s heart, using an adorable sign that got her attention! See the pic.

Khloe Kardashian, 32, flew back to Cleveland after attending her mother, Kris Jenner‘s, annual Christmas Eve bash to be with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, 25. Khloe even got to watch her man play for his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, while getting a special shoutout from a young fan at the game.

“KHLOE, I’ll be in the NBA one day,” a young boy wrote on a poster that he brought to the game with him. The kid certainly knows Khloe has a type and got her attention with his sign! How cute is that? Khloe took a picture with the young fan and it totally made his day!

Things seem to be heating up between Khloe and her (grown-up) boyfriend Tristan! Not only did she shower him with gifts for Christmas, but so did her mom, Kris! “If you can’t tell…my mom loves him,” she captioned a video of the basketball player opening his very expensive presents. Khloe has even been living in Ohio to be near Tristan, according to Kris.

The duo have also been in sync with their frequently matching outfits that Tristain’s teammates have reportedly started making fun of him for! On the bright-side, Tristan marks a happy change for Khloe after she at long last finalized her divorce from Lamar Odom, 35, on Dec. 17. “He had a great girl and he will eventually move on, but it is a sad time for Lamar because he knows he let the right girl get away,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. The divorce finally went through three years after Khloe initially filed. It’s definitely time for everyone to move on and it looks like Khloe is getting her happiness back with Tristan. So sweet!

HollywoodLifers, how cute is that pic of Khloe posing with her young fan? Sound off in the comments below!

