Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: Teammates Laugh At Him For Dressing Alike

Poor Tristan Thompson! He just wanted to post a Christmas card with girlfriend Khloe Kardashian, but his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates are too focused on their matching faux fur coats! His bros are now making fun of him for letting his GF dress him, according to a source who spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Is it all in good fun?

“Tristan [Thompson]‘s teammates have come around to his very public relationship with Khloe [Kardashian] but that’s not stopping them from making fun of him, especially their hideous matching faux fur coats,” the source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “All of his boys said he looked like Denzel [Washington] in American Gangster wearing that coat.

“They’re getting a good laugh at Tristan because its obvious Khloe‘s come in and changed his wardrobe, put bling on his wrist and transformed his entire look from head to toe,” the source said. “But even though his teammates make fun of him for his wacky attire, they love that Tristan seems happy, and love Khloe for it!”

Ouch! Who’s to say that Tristan’s outfit choices are Khloe’s doing? Those matching faux fur coats could very well have been his idea! Khloe is making a few contributions to Tristan’s wardrobe, but it doesn’t seem like something he’d complain about. She gifted him an insane, gold Patek Philippe watch and a Lorraine Schwartz diamond smiley face bracelet for Christmas. What a haul!

This isn’t the first time the couple were seen wearing matching outfits, either. Tristan and Khloe rocked nearly identical camouflage jackets and black pants about a week before he posted the holiday Instagram on December 26. They looked so cute! His teammates do have a point in that Tristan and Khloe are getting a little clone couple-y, but it’s so mean to make fun of him for it! Like the source told us, if Tristan’s happy, they should be happy for him!

