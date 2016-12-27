Khloe Kardashian Kisses Reign Disick In Sweet Pic & Fans Can’t Get Over How Cute He Is

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Shut it down. This is so cute! Khloe Kardashian gave her nephew, Reign Disick, some extra love at Christmas, and posted the sweetest photo of their kisses on Instagram! Fans couldn’t get over how sweet little Reign looked. Click through to check out their comments!

Khloe Kardashian, 32, just loves “her Reign” so much! The proud auntie posed for a photo with nephew Reign Disick, 2, at Kris Jenner‘s Christmas Eve bash, and posted the pic of their sweet interaction on Instagram December 26.

Reign is growing up so fast! Kourtney Kardashian, 37, and Scott Disick‘s is a dapper little guy in his checked suit and undone white button down for his grandma’s huge holiday bash. He’s starting to look just like big sister Penelope Disick, 4, and big brother Mason Disick, 7!

After seeing Khloe’s photo, her followers were quick to start commenting about adorable Reign. They just couldn’t handle his cuteness! Instagram user nbaamasood pretty much summed up our thoughts completely when they commented “Omg he’s so cute holy crap”. “He is so cute omg!!! Little reighny,” said hannagillingham with a heart emoji. “Omgggg ,, he is so fricking cute and all grown up!!” read another comment from lu_lu_ox.

Some commenters were simply at a loss for words, and just left emojis, like the heart-eyed guy and the angel. So sweet! Reign probably had an early bedtime, but Khloe was able to enjoy the rest of Kris’s massive, star-studded Christmas Eve party. All the Kardashian and Jenner girls were there, dressed to the nines — even Kim Kardashian, 36, who made a rare public appearance to celebrate the holidays with her family. Who could pass up the opportunity to see John Legend, 37, perform in such an intimate setting?

HollywoodLifers, are you loving this pic of Khloe and Reign? Tell us in the comments!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.