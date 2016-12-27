Kennedy Center Honors 2016 Live Stream — Watch Ceremony Online

Are you ready to watch as Al Pacino, James Taylor and more icons are honored at the Kennedy Center? Click inside to WATCH the 2016 ceremony LIVE!

Stephen Colbert, 52, hosts as Barack Obama, 55, and Michelle Obama, 52, attend their very last Kennedy Center Honors as the sitting President of the United States and First Lady. The 2016 honorees include actor Al Pacino, musician James Taylor, singer Mavis Staples, pianist Martha Argerich, and rock band The Eagles. Although the ceremony was pre-taped in early December 2016, it airs on CBS on Tuesday night, December 27, from 9 to 11pm ET.

The Kennedy Center Honors airs on CBS on Tuesday night, December 27, from 9 to 11pm ET.

However, Obama was not the only President in attendance at the KHC’s! The 42nd President of the United States, Bill Clinton, was also on hand to help honor singer James Taylor. Music superstars Darius Rucker and Sheryl Crow later were also there to honor James, and even performed together for the audience!

On top of that, Chris O’Donnell and Gabrielle Anwar recreated the iconic tango dance scene from 1992’s Scent of a Woman in honor of Al Pacino. Sean Penn, Laurence Fishbourne, and Lily Rabe were also there to cheer on Al as he received his big honor!

