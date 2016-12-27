FameFlyNet/ Courtesy of Snapchat

Treat yourself, girl! Blac Chyna was spotted on Dec 26, heading to the salon, clearly not letting the little things get to her — like the fact that the Kardashians completely excluded her from their Christmas traditions.

Blac Chyna‘s all smiles! Wearing a camouflage onesie, Chyna got her nails and some shopping done on the day after Christmas, as she was spotted out and about in Los Angeles solo. On-again off-again boyfriend Rob Kardashian was not with her, but she was still wearing her engagement ring, regardless of their current status.

As we told you, Blac Chyna was seemingly not invited to the big Kardashian Christmas Eve party — Rob was not shown in photos either — but even more than that, she was missing from the family stockings. Kylie Jenner posted a Snapchat of all the family stockings laying out; the names included most members of the family, including Dream, Rob, Chyna’s ex, Tyga, Caitlyn Jenner, Scott Disick and Kanye West.

A photo posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Dec 25, 2016 at 10:15am PST

However, her name was nowhere to be seen. We have to point out that Khloe Kardashian‘s stocking was missing, too, but maybe she took it with her to Ohio, where she was spending Christmas with Tristan Thompson.

We know that Chyna’s son, King Cairo, was absolutely spoiled on Christmas… by Kylie. An insider exclusively told HollywoodLife.com that while normally it would bother Chyna that Kylie tried to outshine her, but for Christmas, it wasn’t that. “As long as King’s happy, Chyna’s happy. Besides, it’s nice to see that at least somebody in that family has a heart and is in the spirit of giving! If it weren’t for Kylie, Chyna would completely wash her hands of that family and sanitize her hands again for good measure,” the source said, adding that Chyna still feels like the rest of the family don’t support her relationship with Rob.

“Kylie can’t do any wrong where Chyna’s concerned,” the insider continued. “Kylie’s been a huge help to her by watching King and keeping him happy and satisfied as she deals with her two little babies who require so much of her attention, by the name of Dream and Rob.”

