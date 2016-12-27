Best Dressed At Kardashian Christmas Party: Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner & More

Courtesy of Instagram

Gold, fur, sequins, and lots of skin — that’s everything you need for a true Kardashian Christmas story! Their wardrobe was next level for Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve bash, as the stylish sisters showed off some of the hottest holiday looks we’ve ever seen. Who do you think deserves the best dressed title? VOTE.

The Kardashian family was feeling festive as they gathered at Kris Jenner‘s annual Christmas Eve bash on Dec. 24 in LA, where they were looking as glam as ever in their designer duds — and they had so much fun showing off their looks on social media, all while mingling with their famous friends and family. There’s no denying that the stylish sisters pulled out all the stops and stole the show, but which sexy look did you like best?

Although Kim Kardashian has kept a relatively low profile since her scary Paris heist she stepped out for her mother’s annual party and looked better than ever, flaunting her cleavage in a gold dress that put her figure on full display and featured a ruffle at the bust line, enhancing her assets. She accessorized with a cross choker and rocked stick-straight locks parted down the middle, but it was her new lip piercing that really had us doing a double-take — we totally weren’t expecting that from Kim!

Khloe Kardashian commanded attention as she rocked long straight locks that cascaded practically past her waist — in fact, they almost reached the hemline of her long-sleeved, thigh-grazing mini. She looked like a mermaid and the sparkling creation was beyond sexy, especially thanks to the plunging neckline.



While Kim and Khloe Kardashian all donned sexy minis, Kylie Jenner opted for a skintight sequin Saint Laurent jumpsuit, which hugged her curves like a glove — and if it looks familiar, that’s because this popular get-up has also been worn by Taylor Swift and Heidi Klum! It’s clearly a hit with the celeb set, and Kylie rocked the edgy silhouette to perfection for the party.

Kendall Jenner turned up the heat at the party in a tiny strapless sequin dress and red lipstick — she looked like she just stepped right off the runway with her amazing get-up.

Their sparkling, metallic and sequin wardrobe served up endless inspiration for New Year’s Eve dressing and I love the way the gals stuck to their signature style with their festive looks — they were totally unique to each girl. Do you agree? Who do you think was best dressed at Kris Jenner’s birthday? Check out their outfits above and VOTE.

