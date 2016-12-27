Kardashian & Jenner Christmas Party Hair & Makeup — Vote For Your Fave Beauty Look

Courtesy of Instagram

The Kardashian/Jenner gang headed to their Mom, Kris Jenner’s, annual Christmas party and all of the girls looked absolutely flawless, as always! We loved all of their gorgeous looks so much and we can’t decide who had the best beauty! What do you guys think? VOTE.

Kris Jenner, 61, hosted her annual Christmas party on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24th, and the entire Kardashian/Jenner gang was in attendance! All five sisters headed to the party looking fabulous, of course, and they all rocked different beauty looks. Let’s start with the hostess with mostess, Kris. She got her hair done in a wispy, effortless bob by hair stylist, Jorge Serrano, while makeup artist, Etienne Ortega, gave her a deep, dark smokey eye and nude glossy lip.

Kim Kardashian, 36, was in attendance, if you could believe that, and she looked so cool and edgy! Kim opted for her signature look as of late — the “no makeup” makeup look. Aside from wearing minimal makeup, she tried the lip ring trend and rocked a little hoop lip ring in the center of her bottom lip. Her hair was done by Chris Appleton, and was let down long and straight, with a sleek middle part.

Khloe Kardashian, 32, also went with the long, sleek straight hairstyle when she let her hair down and parted in the middle. Celeb hairstylist, Justine Marjan, gave Khloe an extra long, mermaid style look and her hair fell all the way down to her hips. Mary Phillips, did Khloe’s makeup and gave her a sultry smokey eye and nude matte lip. While Kim and Khloe opted for sleek and straight hairstyles, Kourtney, 37, opted for a sleek high ponytail that was slicked back and super tight, while her ponytail was extra long and straight.

Last but never least, the Jenner sisters looked fab when they opted for curly looks. Kylie Jenner, 19, opted to wear her hair down in loose, curly waves, and her hair looked extra voluminous and sexy. She went with her usual light smokey eye and long lashes, but opted out of a bright lip color. Older sis Kendall, 21, on the other hand, opted for a short curly bob by Jen Atkin, that gave off major Marilyn Monroe vibes. She topped her look off with a bright and sexy bold red lip by Mary Phillips — it was perfect!

We loved all five of these stunning beauty looks and we can’t decide which one was our favorite! What do you guys think? VOTE.

