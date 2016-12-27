Courtesy of Instagram

Kanye West shared a holiday family photo with Kim Kardashian and their kids, North & Saint, and to say it’s awkward is an understatement. We have it, and the scoop, here.

Well, that’s awkward! Kanye West, 39, shared a holiday family pic with wife Kim Kardashian, 36, and their kids North and Saint, and we’re wondering exactly just what they were all thinking! In the photo, not one of them is even smiling as they pose in front of a giant festive Christmas tree! Kanye holds 1-year-old Saint, who looks scared, while Kanye himself is frowning. Meanwhile, Kim stares solemnly at the camera while holding North, who also looks puzzled and somewhat frightened. Seriously, what were they all thinking?!

The awkward family photo follows the EXCLUSIVE information that we told you on Dec. 26 about Kim and Kanye’s ‘rough patch’ that they’re going through in what’s been a truly hard year for them. While Kanye was just released from the hospital a few weeks ago after suffering a shocking breakdown, Kim was previously robbed at gun point in Paris in a horrifying ordeal. “Obviously, the end of this year hasn’t been festive,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife.com. “He and Kim have had many disagreements of late regarding their busy schedules, their house and renovation, his support for [Donald] Trump and their marriage in general. No doubt Kanye loves his wife,” the source continued. “He always has and always will. But right now they’re in a rough spot but doing the best they can to get through the end of the year.”

Meanwhile, Kanye didn’t even have fun at the Kardashians’ annual Christmas Eve bash! “This year, he was pretty much a wallflower at the Xmas party,” another source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “He didn’t sing or dance, and he just kind of watched everyone have fun.” So sad.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Kanye’s holiday family photo? Do you think it’s awkward? Why do you think no one is smiling? Let us know below.

