Justin Bieber Shows Off His Hot Muscular Body In Barbados — Steamy New Pics

Yowza! All that exercise Justin Bieber has been doing lately has sure paid off, as he’s now flaunting a ripped body on the beach in Barbados. Keep reading to see the sizzling pics of his shirtless holiday getaway!

It seemed like nearly every day in Dec. we kept seeing pics of Justin Bieber, 22, outside trail running with a trainer and now we know why. He was simply getting his body beach ready in time for New Year’s! The singer always heads to the Caribbean right after Christmas and spends most of his time in the surf shirtless, and thank goodness he’s at it again. The Biebs was spotted on the sunny shores of Barbados Dec. 27, and his chest and arms are absolutely ripped. You can tell he’s also been up to one of his favorite hobbies of boxing, as he’s got a nice, tight six-pack ab situation going on. CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL GALLERY OF JUSTIN’S SHIRTLESS BEACH DAY.

Gorgeous A photo posted by Justin Bieber Updates™ (@justinbiebertracker) on Dec 27, 2016 at 3:16pm PST

A photo posted by Justin Bieber Updates™ (@justinbiebertracker) on Dec 27, 2016 at 3:21pm PST

Justin wasn’t putting on the display of his sexy body for any ladies though, as he spent the day jet-skiing with his little half-brother Jaxon, seven. It’s so cute how he totally dotes on his sibling, as he was also seen picking him up and splashing around in the crashing waves. His usual look of obnoxious and loud printed swim trunks has thankfully been replaced by a black number with a few white patterns on it, but Justin still had to sport some of his signature style, rocking a pair of rose-colored sunglasses.

So far it doesn’t look like the Biebs has any special lady to keep him company in the romantic beach setting. But with New Year’s Eve just days away, there’s plenty of time for him to fly in someone to kiss as he rings in 2017. Last year his lucky girl was on-again/off-again sweetie Hailey Baldwin, 20, so we’ll have to wait and see who makes the cut this time around.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Justin Bieber’s body is the hottest it’s ever been?

