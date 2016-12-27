Justin Bieber & Kendall Jenner Chow Down On Burgers During Pre-Xmas Vacay — See Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Remember earlier this month when Justin Bieber was spotted boarding a private plane with a mystery woman? We now have proof that the girl in the pictures is Kendall Jenner! The longtime friends jetted off to Utah for a pre-Christmas vacation, and a new photo shows them enjoying a casual lunch together during the trip. Check it out!

We’re so happy to see that one of our favorite celebrity friendships is still going strong! It’s been quite awhile since we’ve seen Justin Bieber, 22, and Kendall Jenner, 21, spending time together, but they reunited for a holiday trip to Utah earlier this month. A stealthy fan spotted the pair with Patrick Schwarzenegger at Five Guys in Park City, and even though the outing went down on Dec. 16, the photo has just now surfaced online.

It was rumored that these two had flown away somewhere together back on Dec. 19, when photos showed him getting on a plane with a woman mysteriously bundled up in a sweatshirt, cautiously hiding her face from the cameras and witnesses nearby. It was first reported that the mystery gal was Madison Beer, but she revealed on Twitter that it was actually Kendall…and now we have real proof!

Upon returning to L.A., the Biebs hit the town with another member of his and Kendall’s squad — Hailey Baldwin! The two were romantically linked at the beginning of 2016 after a PDA-filled New Year’s vacation, but seem to be just friends these days. Justin just wrapped up the European leg of his Purpose tour at the very end of November, so it’s great to see him rekindling his friendships like these now that he’s back stateside.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kendall and Justin hanging out again? Do you think they should date, or are they better as friends?

