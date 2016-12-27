JJ Abrams On Carrie Fisher’s Death: ‘What An Unfair Thing To Lose Her’

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Twitter

From co-stars to close friends, JJ Abrams and Carrie Fisher may hold the strongest force of all. The new-age ‘Star Wars’ director is the latest to mourn the actress’ death, confessing that it’s ‘an unfair thing to lose her.’ Read his emotional message, right here!

Millennials have JJ Abrams, 50, to thank for re-opening the gates of Star Wars awesomeness, but none it would have been possible without the OG Carrie Fisher, 60. As director of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, respecting the series’ roots was of the upmost importance, and now that one of its original characters has passed away, JJ isn’t taking the situation lightly. “You didn’t need to meet Carrie Fisher to understand her power,” wrote JJ on a white card that was posted to Bad Robot’s Twitter page. “She was just as brilliant and beautiful, tough and wonderful, incisive and funny as you could imagine.”

The two entertainment mavens collaborated on the 2015 sci-fi reboot Star Wars: The Force Awakens, where they spent a great deal of time exchanging brilliant ideas and conversations. Harrison Ford, another OG star, also returned to series as the fan-favorite (kind of debatable) Han Solo. The epic film included a bunch of fresh faces as well, who will hopefully carry on the legend as years pass. Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Adam Driver all added their own unique spice to the classic recipe.

JJ is just one of the many Hollywood icons to speak out on Carrie’s heartbreaking death. The generation-jumping Star Wars has touched the lives of so many celebs (of all ages), from Hollywood newbie Halsey to the well-respected William Shatner. There’s seriously not ONE person out there who hasn’t been touched by the series since its debut in 1977. The original Princess Leia passed away on Dec. 27 after suffering a heart attack on Dec. 23. She will always be remembered!

