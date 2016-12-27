Ivanka Trump Rocks Bikini With Jared Kushner On Hawaiian Hanukkah Getaway

Courtesy of Twitter

Ivanka Trump stripped down to a bikini as she stepped out with her shirtless husband Jared Kushner in Hawaii over the holiday weekend! Check out the new pics of Jared and Ivanka with their kids in tow at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai right here.

Jared Kushner, 35, and Ivanka Trump, 35, celebrated Hanukkah by kicking back in Hawaii at a private villa — their last holiday before they become part of the First Family. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE NEW PHOTOS OF IVANKA AND JARED IN HAWAII ON DEC. 24.

Ivanka and Jared looked relaxed as they carried sons Joseph, 3, and Theodore, 1, through the luxurious resort grounds. Jared was barefoot in blue swim trunks and a matching baseball cap, while Ivanka covered up her bikini with a white Melissa Odabash kaftan, accessorizing with a wide-brimmed Helen Kaminski visor, sunglasses and sandals. So chic!

Ivanka also shared this sweet snap of her and baby Theo by the pool:

😍 A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Dec 26, 2016 at 8:46pm PST

It looks like the family has recovered from the little incident that Ivanka had to deal with on the plane ride over from New York. As you may recall, she was harassed by a fellow passenger on the commercial flight. She was verbally accosted from where she and her family were seated in coach, according to several firsthand accounts, reportedly being told that her “father is ruining the country” and “should be flying private” by a man named Dan Goldstein on the plane. He was later removed from the flight, as JetBlue told HollywoodLife.com. Once they landed in San Francisco, Ivanka & Co. took the guy’s advice and switched to a private flight for the rest of the way!

