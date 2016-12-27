How To Do Your Makeup For NYE — Expert Makeup Artist Shares Tips

Courtesy of Instagram/REX/Shutterstock

New Year’s Eve is right around the corner and it’s time to get prepared! One of the best parts about prepping for NYE is planning out your hair & makeup, and we got amazing tips from an expert makeup artist on how to do your makeup for NYE, and it’s amazing!

New Year’s Eve is all about the glitz and the glam, and expert makeup artist, David Grant, makeup artist at Blowtique, gave us amazing tips on how to get the perfect NYE makeup look that is a total showstopper.

David said, “Glitter, sparkle, and shine are a must for NYE. The more dimly lit the environment you’re in, the more glitter with sparkle. So this is perfect for a darkly lit dinner, nightclub, or party. It will also instantly highlight the area when you are photographed, so use it to enhance your favorite features.”

He explains how to get that maximum shine that will stay all night long, like Kylie Jenner’s, 19, sparkly crystal eyeshadow. “Add shine to your lips, eyes, and cheeks. Pick one, or glitter up all 3! Start with a cream base, either a cream eyeshadow, cream highlighter, or cream lipstick where you want your glitter to be placed. Then pat on (don’t brush or glide on) your favorite glitter with your finger. Tap on, add more glitter to your finger, and re-apply until you get your desired effect.”

David finished off his tips, saying, “For a heavy-duty application that will last until next year, use clear eyelash glue instead of your cream base. This will remove easily by peeling off when you’re ready. And it will stay through a passionate kiss to ring in the new year. I recommend pairing a glittery eye with false lashes that are ‘piecey’ rather than a blocky strip that will cover up the whole eyelid. You want a bit of glitter shining through your lashes to make your eyes sparkle!”

Wow, we cannot wait to try out all this glamorous and glitzy looks for NYE, can you? What makeup will you try this holiday?

