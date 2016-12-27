Harrison Ford Mourns ‘One-Of-A-Kind’ Carrie Fisher: ‘She Lived Her Life Bravely’

REX/Shutterstock

Upon hearing the devastating news of Carrie Fisher’s tragic death on Dec. 27, Harrison Ford released a heartbreaking statement about his friend. He is the latest of the ‘Star Wars’ family to speak out about the tragedy.

Now that Han Solo is without his Princess Leia, Star Wars fans all over the world are crying. Harrison Ford, 74, and Carrie Fisher, 60, shared a relationship that will never be forgotten, on screen and off, and he has now released a statement following her sudden death.

“Carrie was one-of-a-kind…brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless,” he said in a statement. “She lived her life, bravely…My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her Mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her.”

Carrie suffered a massive heart attack on a flight from London to LAX on Dec. 24, and was rushed to the hospital upon landing in LA. TMZ is now reporting that she never regained consciousness after that. Her daughter, Billie Lourd was the first to break the news of her passing, releasing the following statement:

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Her Star Wars family has taken to social media as well to mourn the star. “I’m deeply saddened at the news of Carrie’s passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today,” Billie Dee Williams wrote on Twitter. “I am extremely sad to learn of Carrie’s passing. She was wonderful to work with. Condolences to her friends, family & fans around the world,” David Prowse, the body inside the Darth Vader costume added.

“There are no words for this loss. Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly,” Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca) also tweeted.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.