George Michael: Weight Gain, ‘Reclusive’ Habits & More Sad Details Of His Final Days

As the world continues to mourn the loss of yet another icon, one of George Michael’s neighbors has opened up in a Dec. 27 interview about what the end of his life was like. Here, you can learn about the heartbreaking, secluded ways in which the superstar lived out his final days.

George Michael died of heart failure at the much-too-young age of 52 on Christmas Day, and a neighbor tells People magazine in their Jan. 9 issue that his fellow Goring-on-Thames villagers rarely saw the singer toward the end of his life. “I think he was a bit of a recluse. He had put on a lot of weight and hardly ever left the house,” the neighbor reveals, referring to his beautiful home near the River Thames. “Occasionally, I think he would pop to the local pub, but he wasn’t exactly a regular in any of the pubs or restaurants there…[we] hardly ever saw him.”

George Michael’s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz would run errands in the town for him instead, says the source. “His boyfriend would sometimes go to the cafe opposite his house to pick up food, but never George himself. I have never seen him.”

A few months before he passed, Michael was spotted at dinner with friends in Oxfordshire, seemingly in high spirits, as the magazine reports. “He was very talented, of course. But he was also very kind, sensitive and a good person,” photographer Chris Craymer, who worked with the talented British singer, shares with the mag. “He had great empathy for people. So this great talent combined with this great personality? That’s how I’ll remember him.”

Our hearts go out to George Michael’s loved ones.

