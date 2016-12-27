George Lucas Mourns ‘Feisty’ Carrie Fisher: Our ‘Great & Powerful Princess’

‘Star Wars’ creator George Lucas is absolutely devastated after the passing of iconic actress Carrie Fisher. George, who met Carrie when she was just 19 years old, released a heartfelt statement following her death, and it has us in tears. Click through to read.

The entire Star Wars family is mourning the tragic loss of their Princess Leia, Carrie Fisher, who died on December 27 at 60 years old after suffering a devastating heart attack on the 23rd. Legendary Star Wars creator and original director George Lucas, 72, released a heartfelt statement about the actress he helped make a household name in 1977:

Carrie and I have been friends most of our adult lives. She was extremely smart; a talented actress, writer and comedienne with a very colorful personality that everyone loved. In Star Wars she was our great and powerful princess — feisty, wise and full of hope in a role that was more difficult than most people might think. My heart and prayers are with Billie, Debbie and all Carrie’s family, friends and fans. She will be missed by all.

George is understandably stunned after losing someone he’s known for nearly four decades. Carrie was just 19 years old when she nabbed the role of Princess Leia in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.

George and Carrie’s relationship over the years following the end of the original trilogy became tense, and she distanced himself from her former director. She spoke about the insane metal bikini he made her wear in Return of the Jedi, which she said in a November 2016 interview was “not a style choice for me. … It wasn’t my choice. When [George] showed me the outfit, I thought he was kidding and it made me very nervous. I had to sit very straight because I couldn’t have lines on my sides, like little creases. No creases were allowed, so I had to sit very, very rigid straight. …”

There’s also her infamous story in which he told her there was “no underwear in space,” so she wasn’t allowed to wear a bra underneath her iconic white Leia dress. Awful. Needless to say, they had a complicated relationship, but one that Carrie had good humor about.

George was far from the only Star Wars icon to pay tribute to Carrie after news of her death broke. Mark Hamill, her dear friend who played her onscreen brother, Luke Skywalker, simply tweeted a photo of young Carrie, and said he was “devastated,” as did C3PO, Anthony Daniels. We can’t imagine what they’re all going through right now.

HollywoodLifers, our thoughts are with Carrie’s family and friends during this difficult time.