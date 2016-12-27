Garry Shandling Cause Of Death: Comedian Sadly Died Of Blood Clot

REX/Shutterstock

Garry Shandling tragically died on March 24, and more than nine months later, we finally know the official cause of death. Find out how a dangerous blood clot ended the comedian’s life right here.

Garry Shandling died on March 24 from pulmonary thrombosis, according to an autopsy report obtained by TMZ. He was just 66 years old.

Though the reason for Shandling’s death was originally reported as “a massive heart attack”, it turns out that a blood clot traveled from the comedian’s leg into his lungs, the outlet reports on Dec. 27. He also had an enlarged heart. Shandling’s cause of death is reportedly listed as both an “accident” and “natural”, TMZ says. So heartbreaking.

The autopsy report also says that Shandling had oxycodone and hydrocodone (Xanax and opiate painkillers) in his system, according to the site.

Finally, one day before he died, Shandling had apparently complained of “leg pain” and “shortness of breath”. A friend tried to get him to see a doctor, but unfortunately, the comedian called 911 on the day of his death, saying “he couldn’t breathe”. He unfortunately collapsed while on the phone.

Garry Shandling’s friends and family continue to mourn the star, and many are finding ways to pay tribute to him. For example, following the comedic icon’s death, Judd Apatow has started work on a documentary honoring his life. On Christmas — just two days before his official cause of death was revealed — the famous director shared this update:

Working on the Garry Shandling documentary and found this interview– great insight for all of us. A photo posted by Judd Apatow (@juddapatow) on Dec 25, 2016 at 2:04pm PST

HollywoodLifers, are you relieved that we finally know Garry Shandling’s official cause of death? Please leave your thoughts for his loved ones below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.