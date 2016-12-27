Drake Invites Jennifer Lopez To Spend New Year’s Eve With Him: He’ll Be Her First 2017 Kiss

Courtesy of Instagram

All Drake wants for New Year’s is to officially make Jennifer Lopez his lady! HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY how Drizzy has elaborate plans lined up to give JLo her first smooch of 2017. Get the details, right here.

“Summer 16, well, basically all of 2016 was Drake‘s year! But that could all be topped if he’s popping a bottle to ring in 2017 with his girl JLo . That’s what Drake wants and the stage is set,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s asked her to join him in Vegas but in true JLo form, she’s keeping him in suspense by not answering.”

“He loves this cat and mouse game they sometimes play because it’s exciting and makes him build up so much energy and excitement for the next rendezvous,” our insider adds. “But yeah, all of his OVO fam will be with him when the clock strikes midnight and he’d love to bring JLo on stage with him and be the first man she kisses in 2017 and who knows, maybe even the last man she’ll kiss in her life.”

Drake, 30, is hosting a big New Year’s Eve celebration at Hakkasan in the MGM Grand and Jennifer, 47, could very well be there. After her adorable hang outs with Drizzy during her latest All I Have Vegas shows, she dropped out of a million dollar NYE payday at E11even nightclub in Miami at the last-minute, citing a desire for “personal and family time.” We’d love it if the “personal time” was with Drake in Vegas, which is looking more and more likely.

Their flirtation has been absolutely adorable, as he took in two of her shows in one week and was a total fanboy, cheering her on like Jen was his lady. The Shades of Blue actress has been completely enamored of his charms, especially after he rented out L.A. hotspot Delilah for a private party where she was his guest of honor. He sure does know how to make a lady feel special!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Drake and Jennifer make a cute couple? Do you want to see them start dating in 2017?

