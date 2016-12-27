Diddy & Kim Porter Back Together? Exes Caught Holding Hands Over Holiday Weekend

AKM-GSI

All that’s missing from this moment is some mistletoe. Diddy and ex-girlfriend Kim Porter are throwing major hints of a romantic reconciliation, as they were caught engaging in some flirty PDA around Christmas. Don’t believe us? Check out the sizzling pic!

Running through the New Years Eve check list, it appears Diddy, 47, has found his midnight kiss with someone quite unexpected. The hip hop legend was caught smooching and cuddling with ex-girlfriend Kim Porter, 45, on Christmas Eve, sending fans into a total frenzy over their possible reunion. The former couple must have been missing each other since their 2007 split, as they looked totally smitten all over again! Kim continuously touched Diddy’s arm, rested her chest against his, and nearly planted a kiss on his cheek as they took a romantic night stroll on the Caribbean island.

Sean Combs (Diddy’s real name) shares a long history with Kim, so it’s only natural that they would come together somewhere down the line. After all, they do share son Christian and twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James. Doing the whole on-again, off-again thing is normal for Kim and Diddy, as they’ve been playing the game of cat and mouse since 1994! It wasn’t until 2007 that they parted ways for good, but judging by this new pic, it looks like their romance is on! MAJORLY ON!

So, does this mean the rapper is completely over his ex-beau, Cassie? The two singers had to have split after their explosive fight in Aug., during which the COPS were called to their shared home. Reports claimed the brunette beauty wanted to end things with Diddy for reasons that are still unknown. Diddy reportedly had suspicions of Cassie cheating, so he took her out of the house phone and started going through it. Hopefully things are different this time around now that Kim is back in his life! Trust is key!

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Diddy and Kim are officially back together?

