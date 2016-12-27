REX/Shutterstock

How did he DO that?! Dez Bryant made a near-impossible catch to score a touchdown in the Cowboys’ game against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 26…and fans can’t stop buzzing about it. Oh, and that wasn’t his only huge moment of the game, either!

Dez Bryant was by far the Dallas Cowboys’ MVP during Monday Night Football this week! Just before halftime, the wide receiver made the most incredible catch in the end zone, allowing his team to tie the game at 21 and go into the second half with some momentum. The 28-year-old was being tackled by Detroit Lions cornerback Johnson Badermosi when the ball was tossed his way, and as he fell to the ground, he juggled the ball with just one hand and managed to hold on, scoring an epic touchdown that he’ll likely never forget.

He had another huge moment later in the game, too — during the third quarter, the Cowboys ran a trick play, during which he was tossed the ball at the 10 yard line. Dez then threw his very first NFL touchdown pass to his teammate, Jason Witten, the Dallas took a 35-21 lead. Watch both plays below:

After Jason caught Dez’s pass, he threw up the wide receiver’s signature ‘X’ move, which totally thrilled Dez. “He told me he was going to do it and that was one of the best feelings,” he admitted after the game. “I got to complete a pass to him. That’s a Hall of Famer! I just thought it was pretty cool. That’s one of those moments that’s going to forever be with me.”

Dallas went on to win the game 42-21, with the Lions unable to recover after Dez’s huge catch to end the first half. Epic!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Dez’s catch and TD pass? Were you as impressed as us?

