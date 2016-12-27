Debbie Reynolds Mourns ‘Beloved & Amazing’ Daughter Carrie Fisher After Tragic Death

REX/Shutterstock

Carrie Fisher’s death has obviously completely wrecked her mother, Debbie Reynolds. Following the iconic actress’ tragic passing on Dec. 27, Debbie took to Facebook to share her devastation and thank fans for their support during this incredibly difficult time. Read her statement here.

“Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter,” Debbie Reynolds, 84, wrote on Facebook after her daughter, Carrie Fisher’s, passing. “I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother.”

Carrie tragically died on Dec. 27, four days after she went into cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles and was rushed to the hospital. Actress Anna Akana, who was seated next to Carrie on the plane, revealed on Twitter that the 60-year-old stopped breathing for “ten minutes or so,” and that the flight crew were giving her CPR until the plane landed at LAX. On Christmas Day, Debbie confirmed that her daughter was in “stable condition” following the heart attack, but things obviously took a turn for the worst as the hours passed by.

The Star Wars actress’ daughter, Billie Lourd, 24, was the one to confirm, in a statement via the family’s spokesperson, that Carrie died at 8:55 a.m. on Dec. 27. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly,” Billie told People. “Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Carrie’s death was completely tragic and unexpected. In fact, she was in the middle of traveling for her book tour for her memoir, The Princess Diarist, when she suffered the heart attack. Carrie already wrapped up filming on Star Wars: Episode VII (official title not released yet), but as of now, it is unclear how subsequent films will continue without her. Our hearts are so broken over this devastating news.

