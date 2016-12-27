‘Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley Reacts To Carrie Fisher’s Death: ‘Awful We Have To Say Goodbye’

AP Images

Daisy Ridley, the latest female actress to take the lead in the ‘Star Wars’ franchise, has expressed her immense sorrow over the death of Carrie Fisher, the fearless woman who first took us to a galaxy far, far away. Get the details on Daisy’s reaction to Carrie’s passing here.

Daisy Ridley, 24, is completely heartbroken over the shocking passing of Carrie Fisher, who died of a cardiac arrest on Dec. 27 at the age of 60. The young actress joined Carrie as one of the female leads in the Star Wars franchise, playing Rey in 2015’s The Force Awakens, and it is clear that the two bonded while filming.

“‘Daisy Ridley tells @Variety: Devastated at this monumental loss. How lucky we all are to have known her & how awful we have to say goodbye,'” Elizabeth Wagmeister, a TV reporter for Variety, tweeted on Dec. 27. We feel just horrible for Daisy and all who knew and loved Carrie, including the rest of the Star Wars family, as actors Mark Hamill, 65, and Harrison Ford, 74, who had been friends with Carrie since the trio started fighting the Empire together in 1977, also expressed their deep sadness over her sudden death.

“It’s never easy to lose such a vital, irreplaceable member of the family, but this is downright heartbreaking. Carrie was one-of-a-kind who belonged to us all- whether she liked it or not. She was OUR Princess, damn it, & the actress who played her blurred into one gorgeous, fiercely independent & ferociously funny, take-charge woman who took our collective breath away,” Mark wrote in a Facebook post that day. “Carrie was one-of-a-kind… brilliant, original,” Harrison said in a statement. “Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely… My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her.”

