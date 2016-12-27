Chris Brown Begs Karrueche To Take Him Back Amid New Romance: ‘I Still Want It’

Courtesy of Instagram

Watch out, Krista Santiago! Just when we thought Chris Brown may have finally been ready to get serious with someone, he’s thrown us all for a loop by creeping on his ex on Instagram. The singer even left a comment on Karrueche Tran’s sexy new photo to let her know he wants her back!

Karrueche Tran, 28, looks super sexy in her Dec. 26 Instagram pic, wearing nothing but an oversized t-shirt and sitting with her legs crossed so her red panties are on full display. Her followers immediately began liking and commenting on the pic, and even her famous ex, Chris Brown, took notice! “Still want it,” he commented on the photo with an eye emoji.

We almost didn’t believe fans when they started pointing out that he’d written a message on the pic, but we scrolled through the thousands of comments ourselves and found his actual words, written right there, from his official account. The whole thing is even more shocking, though, because Chris has reportedly been getting serious with Krista Santiago recently — he even gave her a diamond Rolex for her birthday earlier this month!

It won’t be so easy for Chris to win Kae back, though: After all, she dumped him in 2015 after learning he cheated on her with Nia Guzman…and then fathered a child, Royalty, from the affair! The 28-year-old has made it clear that she has no interest in getting back together with her ex, and it’s likely that an Instagram comment isn’t going to change that. However, for the most part, it seems like the fans are really rooting for them to reconcile — the comments section is full of users urging Karrueche to give Chris another chance!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Chris and Karrueche will ever get back together? Who do you want him to be with?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.