Chris Brown’s Doing Damage Control With New GF After Flirting With Ex Karrueche Tran

Chris Brown has some explaining to do! The R&B heartthrob is in his girl Krista Santiago’s ear, doing major damage control after he left a suggestive comment on ex Karrueche Tran’s Instagram page. Read on for all the EXCLUSIVE details.

Chris Brown, 27, is making sure his relationship with Krista Santiago doesn’t blow up before it even starts. He’s already diffusing the drama with his model bae after he felt the need to leave ex Karrueche Tran, 28, a sexy message on her social media account.

“Breezy’s already running major game on Krista, telling her he doesn’t feel Karrueche in a romantic way and that he was just playing around when he commented on her page,” a source close to the best dancer since Michael Jackson told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He told Krista she’s his main, the face of Black Pyramid and that he only wants her.”

“Krista’s all in too because Chris reassured her she ain’t got sh** to worry about when it comes to Kae,” the source continued. “And to smooth things over, he ordered her a fly and expensive pair of designer heels to show her that she’s the one.”

While there’s absolutely no doubt in anyone’s mind that Breezy is capable of being with any woman he wants, perhaps he should listen to his lovely mother, Joyce Hawkins! As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, mama Joyce believes that there’s one girl and one girl only for her boy and her name is Rihanna, 28.

“As far as Joyce is concerned, no one holds a candle to Rihanna for Chris. Joyce knows that Rihanna is the true love of Chris’ life and wishes they would have worked out long-term,” another source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Rih’s not only one of those few women that you can bring home, she’s one of the few that gets along with mama, go shopping with mama and respects mama and mama’s son.”

