Carrie Fisher ‘Never Improved’ After Heart Attack: She Was Unresponsive When She Died

Carrie Fisher passed away today, Dec. 27, following the heart attack that she had on a plane to Los Angeles. Now, despite reports of the actress ‘stabilizing’ once she was in the hospital, a new one says that her condition actually never improved. Get all of the shocking details right here.

Carrie Fisher did not survive her heart attack, and sources tell TMZ in a Dec. 27 report that after the actress was rushed to UCLA Medical Center, she “never improved”.

The Star Wars icon “was unresponsive from the time she suffered the massive heart attack on the United flight to the time she died”, insiders claim to the site, and though reports said she was in a “stable” condition hours later, “the reality was her condition did not improve”, according to the sources. So heartbreaking.

As we previously told you, the actress went into cardiac arrest on Christmas Eve; her plane was just fifteen minutes away from landing at LAX. Carrie appeared “lifeless” on the flight, as passengers told TMZ, and she was reportedly without a pulse for full ten minutes. She never regained consciousness, and died on Dec. 27 at UCLA Medical Center.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” said a statement from Carrie’s 24-year-old daughter. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

“Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter,” Carrie’s mother Debbie Reynolds, 84, also wrote on Facebook. “I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother.”

