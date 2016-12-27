Carrie Fisher Had ‘Big Role’ In Future ‘Star Wars’ Films: Where Will The Franchise Go Now?

Carrie Fisher’s untimely passing broke the hearts of ‘Star Wars’ fans everywhere. And one of the biggest questions on their minds now is what will become of the franchise now that their beloved princess is gone. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY where things are headed.

“Things are shrouded in so much mystery and secrecy with the [Star Wars] franchise, but Carrie [Fisher] had a big role moving forward with the films,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The next films are going to be dedicated to her. Everything is also now on the table for change, and for those that saw Rogue One, there is still ways to add Leia when, and if, needed. Clearly a lot of discussion and work needs to be done. Meetings in the New Year will happen. It is a full on Paul Walker vibe right now.”

Carrie is best remembered as Princess Leia, the sassy royal who kept Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) on their toes as they fought together against the Empire in the original Star Wars films. But, when the franchise started up again with Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015, she took on the role of General Organa, Leia’s grown-up counterpart and a powerful leader in the Rebellion.

When fans learned of her tragic passing on Dec. 27, due to a heart attack she suffered on a plane traveling from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 23, tributes honoring her role in the franchise poured out in droves. It is apparent that right now it is hard to imagine the films going on without her. But a bright spot in the darkness is that Carrie did film all of her scenes for Star Wars VIII before her passing. We know the franchise will find a way to honor Carrie’s memory, and that of her character, beautifully going forward.

