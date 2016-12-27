Carrie Fisher’s ‘Star Wars’ Audition: Watch Icon Land Role Reading With Harrison Ford

REX

A true icon. Carrie Fisher’s ‘Star Wars’ audition reading with Harrison Ford has surfaced amid her tragic and shocking death at age 60, and to say it’s epic is an understatement. We have it, and the scoop, here.

Carrie Fisher‘s tragic death on Dec. 27 at age 60 after a heart attack left a hole in the entertainment world. Amid the sad news, a clip of her original Star Wars audition reading with Harrison Ford has surfaced, and it shows just how truly talented she really was. In the clip, she reads lines from the first film of the franchise, obviously completely nailing the audition. Between our tears, we’re getting goosebumps over just how amazing she was, and how this audition launched her into superstardom, setting the way for her to become a true icon.

While both fans and celebrities mourned Carrie’s death, Harrison himself issued a heartbreaking statement. “Carrie was one-of-a-kind…brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless,” the actor said in a statement. “She lived her life, bravely…My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her Mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her.” So well spoken, and we’re all so gutted over her passing.

As we reported previously, Carrie suffered a massive heart attack on a flight from London to LAX on Dec. 23. Her Star Wars legacy will truly never be forgotten, as neither will he iconic roles in films like Blues Brothers and When Harry Met Sally. Watching this special audition video is giving us some comfort during this time of mourning. Our thoughts and wishes go out to all of Carrie’s family members, friends and loved ones.

