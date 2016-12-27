Carrie Fisher Remembered: Watch Her Most Outrageous Interviews Of All-Time

The world is no doubt still heartbroken over the news of icon Carrie Fisher passing away. What better way to mourn the talented Star Wars actress and writer than remembering her renown wit with some of her most outrageous interviews. Let’s remember Carrie at her best!

Carrie Fisher, 60, died on Dec. 27 after suffering from a heart attack on Dec. 24. Audiences adored the actress for her portrayal as the fiery Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise. Carrie also had an incredible writing career, which showcased her incredible sense of humor. We rounded up some of Carrie’s craziest interviews to remember the forever royal star.

1. Carrie accidentally spilled Star Wars secrets to Graham Norton

Star Wars newcomers John Boyega and Daisy Ridley tried their hardest to keep their casting and plot secrets quiet, but franchise OG Carrie Fisher didn’t bother. Carrie dropped sealed secrets to British late night host Graham Norton a year before Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens debuted. Whoops!

2. Carrie detailed affair with Harrison Ford on Today

Carrie dropped a major truth bomb earlier this year when she revealed she and Star Wars co-star Harrison Ford had an affair in her book The Princess Diarist. When the actress dropped by Today and chatted with Kathy Lee and Hoda Kotb revealed that not even fellow co-star Mark Hamill knew. “I didn’t make the first, no,” Carrie said about the start of the tryst.

3. Carrie on how she drinks Coke and weight loss for filming on Ellen

In one of Carrie’s funniest interviews, the star said she drinks about 16 Cokes a day, but doesn’t finish them. “It starts to get warm and then you have to get another one,” she said. When it comes to talking about getting in shape to shoot Star Wars, she joked, “they like to hire part of me and so I have to get rid of the part they don’t want.” We loved all of you, Carrie!



4. Gary took some of the spotlight and Carrie talked about being a woman in Hollywood on ABC News

“I think in my mouth so I don’t lie,” Carrie told ABC News before audiences got to see The Force Awakens. Gary saw the movie and “panted all the way through,” the actress said. Gary was not a fan of the loud noises. Aw, what a pair! When it came to returning to her iconic role Carrie didn’t think twice. “I’m a female in Hollywood over the age of let’s say 40 and we could also say 50…they don’t have to ask you if you want to work at that age.”

5. Carrie gave Craig Ferguson NSFW gifts after her international travels

After her return from Myanmar, a shoe-less Carrie gifted some hilarious presents for late night host Craig Ferguson. The interview devolves into bashing detective dramas and bemoaning people who can’t figure out where why she’s famous. It’s Carrie at her witty best!

