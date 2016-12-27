Carrie Fisher Wanted Obit To Say: ‘I Drowned In Moonlight, Strangled By My Own Bra’

Here’s something you may not know about Carrie Fisher, as we honor her tragic Dec. 27 passing. She actually penned her own obituary in her 2008 autobiography ‘Wishful Drinking’ — and it’s pure gold. Read Carrie’s own words right here.

Carrie Fisher died at just 60 years old, but before she left us, the Star Wars royalty gave us clear directions — using her sparkling wit, of course — as to how she’d like her obituary to be written.

“Remember the white dress I wore all through [the first Star Wars] film? George [Lucas] came up to me the first day of filming, took one look at the dress and said: ‘You can’t wear a bra under that dress,'” Carrie writes in her book about her iconic Princess Leia outfit.

“‘Ok, I’ll bite,’ I said. ‘Why?’ And he said: ‘Because…there’s no underwear in space.’ He said it with such conviction. Like he had been to space and looked around and he didn’t see any bras or panties anywhere,” Carrie continues. “He explained. ‘You go into space and you become weightless. Then your body expands but your bra doesn’t, so you get strangled by your own underwear.'”

“I think that this would make for a fantastic obituary,” Carrie concludes. “I tell my younger friends that no matter how I go, I want it reported that I drowned in moonlight, strangled by my own bra.”

Per Carrie’s wishes, the famed actress drowned in moonlight, strangled by her own bra. RIP.

"Carrie holds such a special place in the hearts of everyone at Lucasfilm it is difficult to think of a world without her. She was Princess Leia to the world but a very special friend to all of us. She had an indomitable spirit, incredible wit, and a loving heart. Carrie also defined the female hero of our age over a generation ago. Her groundbreaking role as Princess Leia served as an inspiration of power and confidence for young girls everywhere. We will miss her dearly.” -Kathleen Kennedy A photo posted by Star Wars (@starwars) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:24am PST

