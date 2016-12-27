Carrie Fisher Dead: Look Back At The ‘Star Wars’ Actress’ Life In Epic Pics

REX/Shutterstock

May the force be with her. Carrie Fisher tragically passed away on Dec. 27 after suffering a massive heart attack on Dec. 23. To remember all the ‘Star Wars’ legend has done for the world of cinema, let’s take a look back at the actress’ incredible life. Check out the epic pics!

This year has tragically been full of celebrity deaths, and now, it breaks our heart to report another one. Carrie Fisher was 60 years old when she passed away on Dec. 27, 2016. The Star Wars legend reportedly suffered a massive heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Onboard, the actress went into cardiac arrest, prompting other passengers to take immediate action.

Fortunately, the United crew had nurses and a doctor on their flight. The doctor onboard performed CPR for 10 minutes, during which Carrie was not breathing at all. The plane landed at LAX around 10 and Carrie was immediately rushed to the closest hospital. Upon hearing the devastating news, many Hollywood A-listers flocked to social media to send their prayers. Star Wars co-stars like Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca, made us cry with their emotional messages.

Our beloved Carrie was most praised for her incredible role as Princess Leia on Star Wars. The starlet surprised us all when she confessed to having an affair with hottie Harrison Ford. Carrie revealed that she was totally smitten with Harrison, but due to the fact that he was married at the time, their off-screen romance didn’t develop much further. Harrison played Han Solo in the movies, which makes their brief hookup a fantasy for many Star Wars fans! We’ll never forget you, Carrie!

