Carrie Fisher’s Most Iconic Looks — Gold Bikini, Princess Leia Buns, & More

REX/Shutterstock

Carrie Fisher has officially passed away on Dec. 27 after suffering from a massive heart attack on Dec. 24th, and we are absolutely heartbroken. In honor of the late and great star, we rounded up all of her most iconic looks as Princess Leia from ‘Star Wars,’ and more.

We are absolutely beside ourselves because Carrie Fisher has officially died at the age of 60 on Dec. 27th. She suffered a heart attack on Dec. 24th, but was revived and stable, but unfortunately, she passed away and we are heartbroken. Carrie is such a legendary actress and her role as Princess Leia in all of the Star Wars films will forever be remembered.

In honor of Carrie passing away, we rounded up all of the most iconic looks she has ever worn and we forget how many amazing looks she’s had. We of course have to start with her iconic Princess Leia buns, which became a hit all over the world. She was in Star Wars when she rocked the two huge braided buns on either side of her face, covering her ears, and ever since the movie premiered, the buns have become a household fixture. Everyone knows what they are and people everywhere rocked the Princess Leia wigs for Halloween, and still do to this day.

Another one of our favorite looks from Carrie, was her gorgeous white gown from Star Wars Episode IV A New Hope, when she rocked a white off-the-shoulder gown with a plunging neckline and a huge silver metal belt around her waist. She topped her look off with little metallic silver heels, which are back in style and have been everywhere recently.

Carrie switched her look in, Empire Strikes Back, when she changed her two round buns into braided pigtail loop buns. From then on she’s rocked all different hairstyles from a high ponytail at the top of her head to her hair down in long, effortless waves.

We have to say, though, the most iconic look of all time from Carrie, is without a doubt, her gold bikini from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. It is perhaps the most iconic look or costume ever and people still wear it today. Carrie rocked a little gold bikini top with gold arm bands, and put her toned stomach on full display. She paired the bikini top with a maxi skirt that had a gold medallion belt and a burgundy skirt that had a plunging slit, starting at her hip, completely showing off her legs, and she even went completely commando! She looked drop-dead-gorgeous.

We are so obsessed with every single look Carrie has worn throughout her career and life and we will cherish all of them forever. Our thoughts and prayers are with Carrie’s family and friends at this time and we are absolutely distraught. Which iconic outfit was your favorite of Carrie’s? VOTE.

