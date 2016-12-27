Carrie Fisher’s Half-Sisters ‘Heartbroken’ Over Her Death: ‘How Dare You Take Her’

Courtesy of Twitter

This is so devastating! Carrie Fisher’s two half-sisters are left completely ‘heartbroken’ following the ‘Star Wars’ icon’s death. The actress’ family vented our their feelings on social media, cursing the world for ‘taking her.’ Read their emotional messages, here!

The year of 2016 is ending on sorrowful note for Carrie Fisher‘s, 60, family. The actress’ half-sisters, Tricia Leigh Fisher and Joely Fisher confessed to feeling “heartbroken” over her passing on Dec. 27, breaking their silence to the public for the first time! “The unfathomable loss…the earth is off its axis today…how dare you take her away from us,” wrote Joely under a picture with herself hugging and holding onto Carrie for dear life. Tricia simply wrote “heartbroken” under a picture of Carrie as well, a message brief enough to sum up what we’re all feeling in this moment.

Breaking my silence with a broken 💔 heart…the Unfathomable loss…the earth is off its axis today…how dare you take her away from us pic.twitter.com/fUHwsHRwyy — Joely Fisher (@MsJoelyFisher) December 27, 2016

Along with Carrie’s half-sisters, her daughter, Billie Lourd, also spoke out about her death on Dec. 27 by issuing a statement. Billie flew to be by her mother’s side as soon as she heard of the heart attack incident on Dec. 23. We think it’s safe to assume that Billie never left Carrie’s side as she rested at UCLA’s Medical Center for a few days. Billie brought along Carrie’s other child, a French bulldog named Gary, to check up on her. The original Princess Leia expected to get better for a few days as she was in stable condition, making her death all that more sudden and tragic.

But Carrie’s family doesn’t stop there! As one of the original Star Wars characters, Carrie’s had the pleasure of working and bonding with so many other actors over the years who, over time, became a part of her family. As the films developed into different stories, Carrie crossed professional and personal paths with the creme of the Hollywood crop, from Harrison Ford to director JJ Abrams. She lives on in the hearts so many, and her legacy will never be forgotten!

HollywoodLifers, are you touched by Carrie’s half-sister’s sweet messages?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.