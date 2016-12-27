Carrie Fisher: Why The Late ‘Star Wars’ Icon Was A Female Role Model On And Off Screen

REX/Shutterstock

There’s no one like Carrie Fisher. The iconic actress paved the way for girls to take over their own galaxies, and did so while battling her own personal demons. Her ‘Star Wars’ role, and her strength and humor in real life inspired a generation of women who are deeply mourning her loss. She empowered them to be their own heroes!

Let’s get it right, because I have strong feelings about this: Leia Organa was by far the most powerful person in the Star Wars universe, not just by royal ranking. Sometimes forgotten as a damsel in distress, Princess Leia (now General Organa) was one of the founders of the Rebel Alliance, a brilliant strategist, a masterful fighter, and witty as hell. She was the galaxy’s unsung hero long before a moisture farmer and a smuggler entered the picture.

Star Wars is viewed as a boy’s franchise, but the presence of Leia holds a special place in so many women’s hearts, including my own. She showed that a princess didn’t need to be dainty or get dressed by singing birds in the morning. She could handle herself and deal with the people around her constantly screwing up. And much of her feisty personality came courtesy of Carrie Fisher herself, who made that role legendary when she was just 19.

“It the first time I remember thinking that being the female hero was cool,” Star Wars fan Mallory Rivera, 28, told HollywoodLife.com. “Princess Leia was a princess who was strong, and a badass who didn’t need saving in the way I was used to seeing in other movies. It made it okay for the female hero to be just as cool as her male counterparts. And with more power; I mean, she was an actual ruler and was sometimes smarter than some of the people around her. It made it okay for a girl to be more than a princess.”

That was all Carrie. The actress spoke out about her iconic role in the years following the original trilogy, and never held back about the casual sexism she endured. It’s said that Ginger Rogers did everything Fred Astaire did, but backwards and in heels. Carrie Fisher did the same thing as Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill, but with no bra, and in space.

Carrie was held to an unfair beauty standard that followed her for decades, perpetrated by weirdos who thought a 60-year-old woman should still look like herself at 19. When she reprised her role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, she was reportedly asked to lose weight. “Unfortunately it hurts all three of my feelings,” she said. Queen.

For some women, it’s Carrie’s work outside of Leia that made her larger than life. Carrie struggled with bipolar disorder, and shared the details of living with mental illness with her fans. Gary Fisher isn’t just a dog that she brought everywhere because she was quirky. He was her emotional support animal, and needed him to live her everyday life. It was her advocacy for mental illness and willingness to share her experiences as a mentally ill woman, as well as her struggles with drug addiction and alcoholism, that made her incredible.

“Carrie was far from perfect, I admire that she was upfront about her flaws,” Mallory said. “I think Leia was one of the first mainstream female characters portrayed with strength,” photographer Anastasia Page told us. “I know during Star Wars that she had a major coke addiction and has responded to it with humor and honesty, which I respect.”

Carrie’s death on December 27 after a massive heart attack on December 23 was jarring. At this point, we’ll live by her wise words: “Stay afraid, but do it anyway. What’s important is the action. You don’t have to wait to be confident. Just do it and eventually the confidence will follow.”

