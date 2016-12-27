Carrie Fisher Fans Remember Her As General Organa, Not Princess Leia — Powerful Tweets

Image Courtesy of LucasFilm

Ever since Carrie Fisher tragically passed away on Dec. 27, ‘Star Wars’ fans have taken to social media to mourn the beloved icon. But instead of paying homage to Princess Leia, they’re choosing to remember Carrie as General Organa. Read the tweets here!

Sure, Carrie Fisher will always be remembered as Princess Leia. But Star Wars fans feel she should be remembered as more than just the woman she played 40 years ago. So instead, they’re sharing images of her as General Organa — the badass woman Leia was in 2015’s highly-anticipated sequel The Force Awakens.

Obviously, Leia was just as cool — no argument there — but the older Leia is the more evolved version of who the character really is. Having stayed active in the rebellion, she became an important leader — one that many fans idolize. (More so now than they did when Star Wars first premiered in 1977.) And because of this, fans flocked to Twitter, following the news of Carrie’s tragic passing on Dec. 27, to pay their respects.

See their tweets below.

Rest easy, General Organa. We'll take it from here. And we're gonna fight like hell.#CarrieFisher #TheResistance — Charles Clymer (@cmclymer) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher was a survivor. A true badass. Brutally honest and unapologetically so. I am devastated. What an honor it was, General Organa. — sailor mars 🥀 (@miachrisahottie) December 27, 2016

I want to be Carrie Fisher when I grow up: strong, talented, unapologetically who she was, and inspiringly honest. R.I.P. General Organa. — Caleigh Derreberry (@veryderreberry) December 27, 2016

This is wonderful and made me feel 5% better. Carrie Fisher was a titan. Her writing always blew me away. RIP. https://t.co/Gg6padjELO — Martin Gero (@martingero) December 27, 2016

RIP Princess Leia, General Organa, the one and only Carrie Fisher 😔🖤 — 😈 (@sophie_roy) December 27, 2016

The best NPR correction: "earlier we said that Carrie Fisher played Princess Leia. She was actually promoted to General Leía Organa" — Emma Laurent (@enlaurent) December 27, 2016

For Carrie Fisher, for General Organa- 2017. The year we rebel, the year we make her proud and take out the Empire. #RIPCarrie — Ana (@oceanbound) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher will be missed so, so much. Rest in peace, General Organa. pic.twitter.com/2LpybnC7cz — Yvette (@TheSciBabe) December 27, 2016

While Leia will certainly be missed in future installments of the Star Wars franchise, she did film all of her scenes for the upcoming Star Wars VIII. She was poised to have a bigger role in the series moving forward, so her untimely death will likely affect that. But at this time, it’s not clear what will change.

As we previously told you, Carrie died on Dec. 27 after never regaining consciousness, following a massive heart attack on Dec. 23. Our hearts are broken right now.

