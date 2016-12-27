Carrie Fisher’s Dog Says Goodbye To His ‘Mommy’ In Heartbreaking Tweet

REX/Shutterstock

We cannot even imagine what Carrie Fisher’s family and loved ones are going through after her tragic passing on Dec. 27. While Billie Lourd’s statement was enough to tear us apart, her dog’s tweet about her death has us totally sobbing. See Gary’s heartbreaking goodbye message here.

“Saddest tweets to tweet,” Gary the Dog wrote on Twitter Dec. 27, after it was confirmed that Carrie Fisher, 60, had died following her Dec. 23 heart attack. “Mommy is gone. I love you @carrieffisher.” You guys, our hearts are literally shattered in a million pieces. Just days earlier, Gary’s Twitter account uploaded a photo of the cute dog staring out the window with the caption, “I’ll be waiting right here mommy.” Tragically, Carrie will never come home. She was incredibly attached to her adorable pup, even posing with him on red carpets and bringing him to official events, so this is going to be a very difficult separation for Gary.

The Star Wars icon’s daughter, Billie Lourd, 24, confirmed that her mom passed away at 8:55 a.m. on Dec. 27. After going into cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 23, Carrie was rushed to the hospital, and reportedly never woke up, according to TMZ. Although her mother, Debbie Reynolds, 84, reported that Carrie was in “stable condition” on Christmas Day, she was clearly beyond saving, and we still cannot believe she is gone.

Carrie was in great spirits in the days leading up to her death, and had been on the road promoting her memoir, The Princess Diarist, in the weeks beforehand. Actually, the reason she was in London and flying home in the first place was because she was doing press for the autobiography overseas. Knowing all this, the 60-year-old’s death comes as even more of a shock. Our thoughts are with her family during this difficult time.

HollywoodLifers, leave your thoughts for Carrie’s family and loved ones in the comments section below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.