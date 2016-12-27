Carrie Fisher Dead At 60 — Tina Fey, Ellen DeGeneres & More Heartbroken Over Tragedy

REX

Carrie Fisher’s tragic and shocking death at 60 has left a hole in the entertainment world, and celebs took to Twitter to share their reactions to the horrible news. We have the scoop, here.

The entertainment world has lost a true icon. Carrie Fisher passed away at 60 on Dec. 27 after suffering a heart attack, leaving a void in the entertainment realm, and numerous stars have expressed their heartbreak on Twitter. William Shatner, Anna Kendrick, Grant Gustin, Jon Favreau, Ryan Seacrest, Roseanne Barr, Elizabeth Banks, Devon Sawa, Pete Wentz and Billy Eichner are just some of the celebrities that have paid their condolences and sent their well wishes. “Carrie Fisher meant a lot to me. Like many women my age, Princess Leia occupies about sixty percent of my brain at any given time. But Carrie’s honest writing and her razor-sharp wit were an even greater gift,” Tina told TIME. “I feel so lucky that I got to meet her. I’m very sad she is gone.”

“I have always stood in awe of Carrie. Her observations always made me laugh and gasp at the same time. She didn’t need The Force. She was a force of nature, of loyalty, and of friendship. I will miss her very much.” – Steven Spielberg

"Our beautiful brilliant funny wise kind and generous Blues Sister -so ironic – Xmas was Carrie's favorite thing next to babies." — Dan Aykroyd (@dan_aykroyd) December 27, 2016

1 time a friend said I had a "Carrie Fisher appeal"& it was one of the greatest compliments I've ever been paid. Rest in peace, my hero girl — mae whitman (@maebirdwing) December 27, 2016

May the Force be with you, princess. RIP Carrie Fisher 😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/3GS8w7TeSy — D-Piddy (@_dpiddy) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher dedicated her platform to mental health awareness & female empowerment. She is a reason + reminder to keep up your fight. RIP — h (@halsey) December 27, 2016

The news of Carrie Fisher passing away is simply terrible.

I had my action figures & Star Wars cards out in a show of support this week. pic.twitter.com/4Rn1VjFnnd — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher you were a force throughout your life. And went away too soon dammit. RIP. And 2016 you suck. — Connie Britton (@conniebritton) December 27, 2016

.@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone. https://t.co/wpxGvBWA0b — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 27, 2016

Such a sad day for her family, friends and millions of fans. Carrie Fisher is deeply missed. — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2016

thoughts and prayers to Carrie Fisher's family — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) December 27, 2016

Hail Hail! A genius has vacated this realm-RIP Carrie Fisher. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) December 27, 2016

Numb. Unbelievable that such a bright funny loving spark could be extinguished. @carrieffisher you will be missed. I wish you peace. — graham norton (@grahnort) December 27, 2016

Sadness and thoughts for icons of my time. RIP #CarrieFisher #georgemichael — Ralph Macchio (@ralphmacchio) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) December 27, 2016

#CarrieFisher was so witty and provocative and unrelentingly interesting. Goddamn, I loved her. Everyone did. — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) December 27, 2016

May the force be with you… — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) December 27, 2016

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher. You taught me that being a princess doesn't mean you need to be saved. My heart is broken. #CarrieFisher #RIP — alisonhaislip (@alisonhaislip) December 27, 2016

If I heard Carrie Fisher was going to make an appearance I wanted to see it. U know ur special when Meryl Streep plays YOU in a movie. RIP. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) December 27, 2016

It's been overstated, but it's been a difficult, heavy year.

Learning Carrie Fisher has passed breaks my heart as it does so many others. — Grant Gustin (@grantgust) December 27, 2016

I'm sitting in stunned silence learning of the death of #CarrieFisher. In what has been a particularly sad year this may be the hardest. RIP — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 27, 2016

No. No. Fuck this shit. Carrie Fisher is a fucking legend and this is bullshit. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) December 27, 2016

As we reported previously, Carrie’s daughter Billie Lourd, 24, rushed to UCLA Medical Center to stay by her mom’s side after learning that she had a heart attack during a flight from London to L.A.X on Dec. 23. She released the following statement to People magazine: “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” the statement read. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Wow. 60. Gone too soon. RIP princess A photo posted by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:44am PST

Thank you for your gift, Carrie. Forever watching your interviews and yearning for your friendship. Rest in paradise. A photo posted by Jordan Fisher (@jordan_fisher) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:26am PST

❤️ 2016 has really been relentless. My god. I had the pleasure of meeting this brilliant lady in passing once and her smile could be seen from a mile away. Such a powerful energy about her. My heart goes out to her family and loved ones during this difficult time. Carrie, you legend you, thank you for being such a damn hero to us all. May you rest in peace. A photo posted by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:39am PST

Such a tragic loss. An inspiration to so many women, your strength and spirit will be missed, @carriefisherofficial… My love and prayers go out to her mother and her family… A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:36am PST

Sweet Carrie. A photo posted by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:36am PST

SO many celebrities have shared their wishes, prayers and remembrances for Carrie. It’s so clear to see just how loved she was and how much of a true force she was in Hollywood. She left an indelible mark in the entertainment world, and the sheer number of tweets from all of our favorite celebrities just goes to show this.

