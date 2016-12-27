Carrie Fisher Dead At 60 — Tina Fey, Ellen DeGeneres & More Heartbroken Over Tragedy

Carrie Fisher’s tragic and shocking death at 60 has left a hole in the entertainment world, and celebs took to Twitter to share their reactions to the horrible news. We have the scoop, here.
The entertainment world has lost a true icon. Carrie Fisher passed away at 60 on Dec. 27 after suffering a heart attack, leaving a void in the entertainment realm, and numerous stars have expressed their heartbreak on Twitter. William Shatner, Anna Kendrick, Grant Gustin, Jon Favreau, Ryan Seacrest, Roseanne Barr, Elizabeth Banks, Devon Sawa, Pete Wentz and Billy Eichner are just some of the celebrities that have paid their condolences and sent their well wishes. “Carrie Fisher meant a lot to me. Like many women my age, Princess Leia occupies about sixty percent of my brain at any given time. But Carrie’s honest writing and her razor-sharp wit were an even greater gift,” Tina told TIME. “I feel so lucky that I got to meet her. I’m very sad she is gone.”
“I have always stood in awe of Carrie. Her observations always made me laugh and gasp at the same time. She didn’t need The Force. She was a force of nature, of loyalty, and of friendship. I will miss her very much.” – Steven Spielberg
As we reported previously, Carrie’s daughter Billie Lourd, 24, rushed to UCLA Medical Center to stay by her mom’s side after learning that she had a heart attack during a flight from London to L.A.X on Dec. 23. She released the following statement to People magazine: “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” the statement read. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”
❤️ 2016 has really been relentless. My god. I had the pleasure of meeting this brilliant lady in passing once and her smile could be seen from a mile away. Such a powerful energy about her. My heart goes out to her family and loved ones during this difficult time. Carrie, you legend you, thank you for being such a damn hero to us all. May you rest in peace.
SO many celebrities have shared their wishes, prayers and remembrances for Carrie. It’s so clear to see just how loved she was and how much of a true force she was in Hollywood. She left an indelible mark in the entertainment world, and the sheer number of tweets from all of our favorite celebrities just goes to show this.
