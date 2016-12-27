Carrie Fisher Dead: ‘Star Wars’ Star Passes Away At 60 After Heart Attack

REX/Shutterstock

This is devastating! Princess Leia herself Carrie Fisher passed away on Dec. 27 at the age of 60. The beloved ‘Star Wars’ actress suffered a massive heart attack on a plane, and died after being rushed to a Los Angeles hospital. We have the tragic details, right here.

Our hearts are officially broken. Carrie Fisher passed away on Dec. 27 after suffering from a massive heart attack, her daughter confirmed to the People. The spunky 60-year-old was travelling from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 23 when she went into cardiac arrest mid-flight and stopped breathing. Tweets by actress Anna Akana, who was seated next to the legendary actress, reveal that Carrie “wasn’t breathing for ten minutes or so,” and “awesome doctor and nurse passengers” and the flight crew “jumped into action” giving her CPR up until the plane landed at LAX just after noon. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to save the icon.

Carrie was best known for her portrayal of Princess Leia in the original Star Wars movies. She recently reprised the legendary role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2016. She was in good health and good spirits up until her death; she was actually flying home from a stop on her book tour, during which she was promoting The Princess Diarist, her memoir.

Carrie was part of a legacy of amazing actresses. Her mother is Debbie Reynolds, who is currently 84 years old and tragically outlived her famous daughter. Carrie’s 24-year-old daughter Billie Lourd also recently got into acting, making her debut performance in Scream Queens but also following in her mothers’ footsteps by appearing in the new Star Wars films as Lieutenant Connix. Our heart goes out to Carrie’s family in this dark time, she will be greatly missed.

HollywoodLifers, what’s your favorite memory of Carrie? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.