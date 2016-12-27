Carrie Fisher Tribute By Cinnabon Gets Pulled For Being Insensitive: See The Too Soon Joke

REX/Shutterstock

Following the death of actress Carrie Fisher on Dec. 27, thousands took to Twitter to express their feelings over her tragic passing. But one tribute posted by Cinnabon was considered in very poor taste by other users mourning Carrie’s death. See the tweet here.

Fans have been posting some absolutely beautiful and thoughtful tributes to Carrie Fisher following her tragic death at the age of 60 due to cardiac arrest on Dec. 27. The majority of the messages written about Carrie and her inspiring Star Wars character, Princess Leia/General Organa, have been very tasteful and eloquent. But one tweet posted by the company Cinnabon on the day of Carrie’s death was considered so insensitive by fans that they promptly took it down.

“RIP Carrie Fisher, you’ll have always have the best buns in the galaxy,” Cinnabon wrote in the tweet, that included a picture of Princess Leia made out of cinnamon and her iconic buns from the Star Wars films replaced with a cinnamon roll. Fans were not amused. “off, you must log @Cinnabon,” one wrote. “Smh @Cinnabon for advertising their cinnamon rolls on Carrie Fisher’s death,” another tweeted. “So @cinnabon thinks death is a cool promotional tool#CarrieFisher,” one user wrote. “@Cinnabon when it comes to branding opportunities, this really was the icing,” another tweeted.

Smh @Cinnabon for advertising their cinnamon rolls on Carrie Fisher's death — CJ (@CJace99) December 27, 2016

@Cinnabon when it comes to branding opportunities, this really was the icing — Jonah Keri (@jonahkeri) December 27, 2016

Compared to the many beautiful tweets that were written to honor Carrie’s memory, including her iconic role in the franchise, this one did have a very different tone. The image Cinnabon used was also recycled from a tweet they posted on May 4, “Star Wars” Day, with the reference that Carrie had the “second-best rolls in the galaxy.” Cinnabon has yet to comment on the tweet.

