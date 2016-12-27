Carrie Fisher’s Cause Of Death: ‘Star Wars’ Actor Died From Cardiac Arrest

REX/Shutterstock

This is so heartbreaking. Carrie Fisher died on Dec. 27, leaving the world without another icon. And just hours after her death, new details surrounding the ‘Star Wars’ star’s official cause of death have been revealed.

Carrie Fisher died at just 60 years old on Dec. 27, and it’s now been revealed that she passed away from cardiac arrest, according to TMZ.

It was previous reported that Carrie suffered a heart attack while on a plane to LAX on Dec. 24, just fifteen minutes before it landed, but a new report says she never had a heart attack. Instead, her heart just stopped beating. She was reportedly without a pulse for at least ten minutes before was rushed to UCLA Medical Center. Since then, she’s been on life support. The family was reportedly talking about removing life support, but Carrie’s heart stopped on its own Tuesday morning and she died.

Her daughter, Billie Lourd, 24, issued a sad statement shortly after her mother’s death. “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” the message read. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.” So heartbreaking.

"Carrie holds such a special place in the hearts of everyone at Lucasfilm it is difficult to think of a world without her. She was Princess Leia to the world but a very special friend to all of us. She had an indomitable spirit, incredible wit, and a loving heart. Carrie also defined the female hero of our age over a generation ago. Her groundbreaking role as Princess Leia served as an inspiration of power and confidence for young girls everywhere. We will miss her dearly.” -Kathleen Kennedy A photo posted by Star Wars (@starwars) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:24am PST

