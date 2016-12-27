Click to Skip Ad
Carrie Fisher’s Cause Of Death: ‘Star Wars’ Actor Died From Cardiac Arrest

Tue, December 27, 2016 6:42pm EST by 1 Comment
Carrie Fisher Cause Of Death
REX/Shutterstock
This is so heartbreaking. Carrie Fisher died on Dec. 27, leaving the world without another icon. And just hours after her death, new details surrounding the ‘Star Wars’ star’s official cause of death have been revealed.

Carrie Fisher died at just 60 years old on Dec. 27, and it’s now been revealed that she passed away from cardiac arrest, according to TMZ.

Carrie Fisher’s Most Iconic Looks Of All Time — Check Out The Best Photos Right Here

It was previous reported that Carrie suffered a heart attack while on a plane to LAX on Dec. 24, just fifteen minutes before it landed, but a new report says she never had a heart attack. Instead, her heart just stopped beating. She was reportedly without a pulse for at least ten minutes before was rushed to UCLA Medical Center. Since then, she’s been on life support. The family was reportedly talking about removing life support, but Carrie’s heart stopped on its own Tuesday morning and she died.

Her daughter, Billie Lourd, 24, issued a sad statement shortly after her mother’s death. “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” the message read. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.” So heartbreaking.

