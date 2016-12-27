Angelina Jolie Desperately Tried To Keep Kids From Seeing Brad Pitt On Christmas

Unfortunately for Brad Pitt, his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, is reportedly continuing to do everything she can to keep him away from their six children. A new report claims that Angelina’s attempts at keeping the kids from Brad failed on Christmas, and it put her into FULL meltdown mode.

Angelina Jolie, 41, is having trouble accepting the fact that her ex husband, Brad Pitt, 53, has access to their six children, according to InTouch Weekly. Once a therapist approved that their kids — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, Vivienne and Knox, 7, — could spend Christmas Day with their dad, the report claims that Angelina totally lost it.

“Angelina [was] furious about this. She’s having a meltdown. She can’t believe it’s happening. After being told that the kids were cleared to visit Brad at his house she tried to change the terms and have the visit at her home. But she was firmly told no. And that made her furious,” a source close to the troubling custody battle shared with the outlet. Thankfully, it seems that Brad was finally able to spend some quality time with his kids despite Angie’s efforts to stop it.

The source added that “this is a big victory for Brad as Angelina didn’t even want the kids to see him on Christmas.” Maddox and Pax, the oldest of the six children, were given the option not to go see their dad if they didn’t want to, claims the report. For now it’s unclear if they decided to stay with their mother or not, but no matter what we are happy that Brad was able to see any of his kids on Christmas. He must miss them so much!

Sadly, things only seem to be getting worse in the ongoing custody battle between Brangelina. On Dec. 21, just days before Christmas, Brad filed court documents trying to seal their children’s records by claiming that Angelina was “ignoring” what was best for the kids. Yikes.

