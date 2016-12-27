Celeb Inspired NYE Looks — Get Blake Lively’s Big Bouncy Curls Hairstyle

REX/Shutterstock

New Year’s Eve is right around the corner & it’s time to get prepared! What better way to ring in the new year, than with a glammed up hairstyle? Luckily, we got expert tips from a celeb hair-stylist on how to get big bouncy curls, inspired by none other than, Blake Lively, & you can get the exact look right here!

New Year’s Eve is right around the corner and it’s time to put the wrap up on all the final details for your perfect holiday celebrations including your hair! Celebrity hairstylist, Paul Norton knows it’s important (and fun!), to put an a little festive spin on hair for all guests to see –- that’s why he gave some of his best last minute tips using Joico products to make sure you’re the star of any party.

One of his festive hairstyles is Big Bouncy Curls with a Pop of Glimmer, and who better than Blake Lively, 29, to be our inspiration. She has the most gorgeous hair and she’s always rocking bouncy, voluminous curls and now you can to, thanks to Paul Norton’s step-by-step how-to.

1. To get those big voluminous curls you’re looking for, I suggest you use hot rollers, if you don’t have them, Velcro rollers work perfectly too. Begin by heating up the rollers.

2. Tousle Blow dry your hair upside down using Joico JoiWhip until about 95% dry then use a boar bristle brush to finish the ends as well as near the root area by brushing vigorously in every direction.

3. Create a Mohawk section at the top of the head, clip the rest out of the way, use a generous amount of Joico Design Works or JoiShape shaping spray in that section.

4. Next grab a 2-3 inch subsection in the front-center area and apply your first roller beginning and the ends by wrapping it all the way to the root the pin or clamp it in place. Repeat this step the entire section. As you get to the sides you can feel free to wrap hair around the face in opposite directions , one toward the face and one away from so that the end result has more of an interesting and classic flow.

5. Remember to spray Joico Design Works on the hair for each roller until the entire head is covered.

6. Do a final once over with the same spray and allow the hair to cool for 20 min perhaps as you do your makeup. Once Release cool, release the curls from the rollers.

7. Use a flat paddle brush to brush through the hair roots to ends

8. Next spray a little Joico Hair Shake Texturizing Spray at the root and though the middle for your desired amount of volume and place hair when you want it to end up.

9. Last take Joico Gold Dust Shimmer Spray and apply wherever you think the hair needs a little extra pop of glimmer and even on the part at the scalp for a more fashion forward look.

It’s as simple as that! How amazing were Paul’s tips on a curly hairstyle for NYE?! We cannot wait to try it out when we ring in the new year, can you?

