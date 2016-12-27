Lea Michele & More ‘Scream Queens’ Cast Support Billie Lourd After Carrie Fisher’s Death

Billie Lourd has a great support system behind her. The cast of ‘Scream Queens’ took to social media on Dec. 27 to remind their co-star that they were all there for her after the shocking passing of her mother, Carrie Fisher.

Following the heartbreaking death of 60-year-old Carrie Fisher, the world began paying tribute to the late actress, while Scream Queens stars also posted many thoughts about their costar, Carrie’s daughter Billie Lourd. In a statement on Dec. 27, the 24-year-old actress said in a statement, “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Billie, who plays Chanel No. 3 in Scream Queens and wears earmuffs as an homage to Leia’s famous buns hairstyle, definitely has a strong support group behind her as many of her costars, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Lea Michele and Kirstie Alley took to social media to send their love.

My heart today.. 💔 I love you Billie. pic.twitter.com/2AhltGzn3P — Lea Michele (@msleamichele) December 27, 2016

Holding my dear friend billie, and her sweet mommy Carrie in my heart right now.. 💔 A photo posted by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Dec 27, 2016 at 6:07pm PST

Heartbreaking .. All love to @DebbieReynolds1,Billie, family and friends https://t.co/G4xLimO2b8 — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) December 27, 2016

The world lost a princess, a star, an icon. My good friend Billie lost a mother, cheerleader, and best friend. Carrie, thank you for your uniquely honest soul and sense of humor. This world could use you now more than ever. My prayers go out to the Fisher and Lourd Families. A photo posted by Glen Powell (@glenpowell) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:07am PST

i love you so very much @praisethelourd. my heart is with you & your family. A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Dec 27, 2016 at 2:16pm PST

Right after I took this pic I realized how much Bill looked like Carrie. Both so beautiful. RIP Carrie, you were amazing… and thank you for making such an incredibly brave, kind and brilliant person who I'm lucky to call my best friend. ⭐ A photo posted by Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) on Dec 27, 2016 at 6:00pm PST

Our thoughts are with Billie and her entire family at this time.