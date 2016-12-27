Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

Lea Michele & More ‘Scream Queens’ Cast Support Billie Lourd After Carrie Fisher’s Death

Emily Longeretta Tue, December 27, 2016 3:38pm EST by Emily Longeretta Add first Comment
View Gallery
37 Photos

Billie Lourd has a great support system behind her. The cast of ‘Scream Queens’ took to social media on Dec. 27 to remind their co-star that they were all there for her after the shocking passing of her mother, Carrie Fisher.

Following the heartbreaking death of 60-year-old Carrie Fisher, the world began paying tribute to the late actress, while Scream Queens stars also posted many thoughts about their costar, Carrie’s daughter Billie Lourd. In a statement on Dec. 27, the 24-year-old actress said in a statement, “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Carrie Fisher’s Life In Photos

Billie, who plays Chanel No. 3 in Scream Queens and wears earmuffs as an homage to Leia’s famous buns hairstyle, definitely has a strong support group behind her as many of her costars, including Jamie Lee CurtisLea Michele and Kirstie Alley took to social media to send their love.

Holding my dear friend billie, and her sweet mommy Carrie in my heart right now.. 💔

A photo posted by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on

i love you so very much @praisethelourd. my heart is with you & your family.

A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

Our thoughts are with Billie and her entire family at this time.

More Carrie Fisher News:

Carrie Fisher -- PICS
Billie Lourd Mourns Mother Carrie Fisher After Sudden Death -- Full Statement
'Star Wars': Carrie Fisher Finished Filming 'Episode VIII' Before Sudden Death