Billie Lourd Mourns Mother Carrie Fisher After Sudden Death — Full Statement

This is heartbreaking. Shortly after Carrie Fisher passed away at the age of 60 from a heart attack on Dec. 27, Billie Lourd honored her famous mother with a sweet message. The young actress remembered the precious memories they shared together, noting how Carrie’s legacy will live on.

Billie Lourd, 24, rushed to UCLA Medical Center to stay by her mom’s side after learning that she had a heart attack during a flight from London to L.A.X on Dec. 23. Sadly, the legendary Star Wars actress succumbed to her conditions and tragically passed away at the age of 60, on Dec 27. While fans across the world began to grieve over the loss, Carrie’s daughter released the following statement to People magazine:

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” the statement reads. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly,” Billie, 24, said. “Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

We’re glad Billie did everything in her power to keep a smile on her mom’s face, even taking her French bulldog, Gary, for a quick visit at the hospital! It’s certainly been a rough time for the family, after Carrie went into cardiac arrest mid-flight. She reportedly stopped breathing for up to ten minutes! A paramedic was aboard the plane and the individual immediately began doing CPR on Carrie. Shortly after, ambulances were waiting at the gate to rush her to the hospital at a moment’s notice. They reportedly had to work for 15 minutes to get a pulse back and were able to stabilize her for a point in time, according to Carrie’s brother Todd Fisher.

Billie is Carrie’s only child with talent agent Bryan Lourd and it’s clear they share a very special mother-daughter bond. Meanwhile, the friendly pooch Gary was actually by Carrie’s side when she suffered the massive heart attack, according to witnesses on the flight. When the news first surfaced, her Star Wars co-stars took to Twitter with heartwarming wishes, including Mark Hamhill (Luke Skywalker). Peter Mayhew, who plays Chewbacca wrote, “Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone’s favorite princess right now.”

