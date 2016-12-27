Betty White Fans Vow To ‘Protect’ Her From 2016 — See Crazy Tweets

REX/Shutterstock

We’ve lost many great Hollywood stars in 2016, and the Internet is freaking out that Betty White could be next. As news of Carrie Fisher’s passing broke online, fans immediately began flooding Twitter with messages begging this fateful year not to take the beloved, 94-year-old actress, too.

Considering she’s 94 years old, Betty White has been the victim of plenty of death hoaxes in her recent years — so when her name began trending on Twitter on Dec. 27, we were immediately concerned. Fortunately, all is well with the Golden Girls star, however, after hearing about Carrie Fisher’s tragic death on this same day, many fans immediately grew worried about which Hollywood star would be taken from us next, and she was one of the names to consistently come up.

“Y’all, we gotta find Betty White and put her in a secure storage facility with 24/7 maximum protection security,” one user wrote. “2016 will NOT take her too.” Another added, “Someone please make sure that Betty White is safe and indoors hunkered down until 2017.” See more reactions here:

Dear 2016, If you take Betty White from us this year, we will riot. Sincerely,

The Human Population — Cloyd Rivers (@CloydRivers) December 27, 2016

find Betty White. hide Betty White.

2016 ain't gettin her. — . (@sierrawhitney_) December 27, 2016

There are four days left of 2016. Someone get Betty White into a bunker IMMEDIATELY. — Stacy OliverSikorski (@StacyLOliver) December 27, 2016

i saw betty white trending and started freaking out

fucking hell 2016 you better leave her the fuck alone — ❤️LOVE!!! ON ICE❤️ (@vxktuuris) December 27, 2016

@BettyMWhite you sit still, do nothing dangerous. I mean it. — lilly601 (@Jamatha77) December 27, 2016

So help me if 2016 takes Betty White. Don't you f'ing dare — Kara (@klup2000lbs) December 27, 2016

Dear Death, you go anywhere near Betty White in 2016 and we are going to have words. — Fred Rewey (Nomad) (@GodFadr) December 27, 2016

Obviously, this is nothing to joke about, but considering the great icons we’ve lost this year already, it’s a legitimate concern. We should’ve known 2016 wasn’t going to go well from the start — David Bowie lost his 18 month battle with cancer at the very beginning of the year when he was 69. Just months later, Prince was found dead at Paisley Park after suffering from an opioid overdose — he was just 57.

Now, more recently, we’ve had to deal with the loss of Carrie, Alan Thicke and George Michael at 60, 69 and 53, respectively. All three stars passed after suffering from heart problems, and news of their deaths devastated people all over the world. As the people of Twitter have said, it would certainly be beyond devastating if Betty was to be next. She turns 95 in January.

HollywoodLifers, are you worried that something will happen to Betty White in 2016?

