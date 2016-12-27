Most Ridiculous Reality TV Moments Of 2016: Bad Chad, Bananas’ Betrayal & More

Image Courtesy of ABC

It’s safe to say that 2016 has been one hick of a year in TV — and reality TV is no exception. From new shows like ‘Rob & Chyna’ hitting the small screens to our old favorites like ‘Dancing With The Stars’ bringing in protestors, we’re counting down some of the most memorable moments.

Let’s start with one of my all-time favorite moments in reality tv (not just this year, but ever). On Rivals III, Johnny Bananas and Sarah finally patched up their very shaky relationship to become dominating, unstoppable teammates. However, TJ Lavin dropped a huge twist on the final, revealing that the winning team also were competing against each other — and who ever had more points could pick if they wanted to split their winnings or take it all.

Sarah couldn’t stop worrying and he kept reassuring her — but in the end, he took his close-to-$300,000 prize money, sending her home with nothing. In his eyes, it was a game and she had betrayed him in the past(ish). But it definitely went down as one of the most shocking moments in the show’s history.

Another big franchise that tops our list is The Bachelor and The Bachelorette — yes, they both made it. First Ben Higgins told both JoJo Fletcher and Lauren Bushnell that he loved them on the finale, and immediately fans were not happy with him. However, once JoJo became The Bachelorette, there was a much bigger villain: introducing “the Chad.” I could probably write 3,000 words on how horrible of a person he was and how amazing of a character he played on reality TV. He even came with a bonus — we got to see him briefly on Bachelor in Paradise!

So, what else made the list? Click through our full gallery above (or the direct link here) to relive all the craziness that was 2016 reality tv. Then let us know which was your favorite!

