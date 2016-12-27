Best Beauty Moments Of 2016 — Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift & More

REX/Shutterstock

With so many red carpets and major events this year, we were overwhelmed with hair and makeup looks to love. From Bella Hadid’s glitter lips on the runway to Taylor Swift’s blunt bob and signature red lips, see our top 10 picks for the best beauty moments of 2016.

We’re diving right into all of our favorite beauty moments from 2016, reliving the hair and makeup looks we’ve bookmarked to try out for ourselves. Taking a look at the classic beauty looks, Selena Gomez most recently topped our list when she attended the 2016 AMAs looking like an actual princess. Not only was she wearing the red Prada ball gown of our dreams, but Sel’s low ponytail hairstyle and smokey eye and nude lip makeup combo made the whole look seem as though it were straight out of a fairy tale.

Meanwhile, Sel’s BFF Taylor Swift made our list for her Grammys beauty look, which she sported just after the year’s start. Though she would experiment with many hair and makeup makeovers throughout the year, this classic TSwift look included a blunt honey blonde bob with bangs and bold red lip.

Kim Kardashian is usually all about the heavy contoured makeup and tousled waves. But in 2016, she strayed from her signature look (and made our best beauty list) when she attended Paris Fashion Week with long, straight hair that was parted down the middle and hardly a drop of makeup courtesy of her glam squad Chris Appleton and Mario Dedivanovic.

Likewise, Zendaya is known for being a chameleon when it comes to her beauty looks. And while she sported a number of wigs and natural hairstyles throughout the year paired with various bold lips and dramatic eyes, we loved her fresh tousled lob and classic neutral smokey eye from New York Fashion Week best.

Adding a fresh, modern take to her elegant beauty look was Jennifer Lawrence, who delivered on the beauty inspo during all of her red carpet events in 2016. For the Britannia Awards, she added a braided twist to her low knot and paired a frosted nude lip with her subtle black eyeliner and soft brown eyeshadow.

Then, there were the beauty risk-takers, whose looks ranged from braids and wet hair to full-on unicorn makeup. Earning extra points for being the boldest look all year was Gigi Hadid, who rocked a diffused rainbow eye that makeup artist Erin Parsons created using shimmering blue, pink and purple colors. Shooting for a campaign with Maybelline, Gigi added holographic touches to her cheekbones and cupid’s bow and a wet finish hairstyle for the coolest beauty look of the year.

Channeling her bestie was Kendall Jenner, who looked every bit the high-fashion model when she attended the Cannes Film Festival with wet hair, a dramatic smokey eye and a nude lip.

Rounding out the model looks was Bella Hadid, whose vampy glitter lips had us convinced this was a trend we needed to try. Thanks to makeup artist Pat McGrath, Bella wore the mesmerizing look twice — in a wine color for DKNY at New York Fashion Week and a ruby red hue for Versace’s Paris Fashion Week show.

Going just as vampy with the lip but sans the glitter was Lucy Hale, who wore the most perfect wine shade with her new blonde lob at a Pretty Little Liars series finale celebration. And last but not least, Margot Robbie tried out nearly every braid imaginable in 2016, sporting the most inventive twisted low braid of the year thanks to Sarah Potempa.

HollywoodLifers, who had your favorite beauty moment of the year? Vote for your top pick, or let us know in the comments below if you loved another look best!

