Angelina Jolie Avoiding Brad Pitt ‘At All Costs’ While In ‘War-Mode’ During Custody Battle

SplashNews/REX/Shutterstock

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s divorce and custody battle just keeps getting messier and messier, and now it seems that Angie has decided to just completely avoid her husband while they duke it out in court. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY how the actress is handling things.

“Brad [Pitt] and Angelina [Jolie] have not seen each other since their breakup, especially not over the holidays,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Brad has no problem seeing or dealing with his ex and thinks it is a bit ridiculous that she refuses to even see him when handing off their kids for visits. [During] the minimal visitations Brad has had with the children, nannies, bodyguards and other assistants have moved the children between the parents.”

“Angelina is still in war-mode over custody and their divorce, so the last thing she wants is to see Brad or get into any face-to-face confrontation with her ex,” the source continued. “She is avoiding Brad at all costs and will not text, call or communicate with him except through lawyers and staff.” Yikes!

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the 41-year-old Tomb Raider star was not at all happy that the 53-year-old Allied actor got approval from a therapist to see their kids — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, Vivienne and Knox, 7, — on Christmas Day. “Angelina [was] furious about this. She’s having a meltdown. She can’t believe it’s happening. After being told that the kids were cleared to visit Brad at his house she tried to change the terms and have the visit at her home. But she was firmly told no. And that made her furious,”a source told InTouch.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Angelina should be avoiding Brad like this? Is it a healthy way to deal with the divorce and custody battle? Let us know below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.