8 Times Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid Totally Defined Relationship Goals In 2016

Courtesy of Mario Testino/Vogue/Snapchat/Instagram

Over the course of 2016, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid proved exactly why they are Hollywood’s hottest couple. From the Met Ball to their adorable PDA, these are the 8 times Zigi defined all the GOALS.

*Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid were the sexiest couple on the red carpet at the 2016 Met Gala. The event was the couple’s first red carpet appearance together, and they SLAYED. They lovingly stared into each other’s eyes on the red carpet, and it was too much to take. Zigi FOREVER!

*The couple has no problem showing off their love for each other on social media. In a super cute Snapchat video on Dec. 18, Gigi adorably kissed Zayn on the cheek. Like, could these two be any more adorable. Honestly, we don’t think it’s possible!

*Zayn and Gigi took their power couple status to the next level in the May 2016 edition of Vogue. The pair flaunted their love in a series of gorgeous photos. Seriously, these two just need to get married. They are two flawless humans who belong together.

*Vogue also posted a behind-the-scenes video of Zayn and Gigi’s photo shoot. If you thought their pictures were hot, the video was just… EPIC. When the cameras weren’t rolling, Zayn and Gigi were flirting hardcore, Zayn nibbled on Gigi’s neck, and more. They are so perfect.

*Zayn’s “Pillow Talk” music video was the moment we truly fell in love with Zigi. Gigi starred in Zayn’s super sexy video, and their PDA was too hot to handle. When this video came out, that’s when everyone knew that Zigi was the real deal.

*When your guy cuddles with your cat, that’s when you know he’s a keeper. Gigi posted an adorable photo featuring Zayn cuddling with her late cat Chub in March 2016. Zayn and Gigi looked so happy and content just chilling with her cat.

*Zayn and Gigi are so in love, they’ve even gone so far as to step out in matching outfits. They are just the epitome of relationship goals. They can do no wrong!

*Throughout the year, Zayn and Gigi would frequently take to social media to gush about the other. They loved to share sexy photos of their significant other, just to bask in their luck. Gigi and Zayn would also praise each other for their accomplishments. So sweet!

